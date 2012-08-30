* CEO says looking at small regional Russian operators

* Tele2 Russian assets the only material target-CEO

* No formal discussions with Tele2 about a merger

* Posts Q2 sales, profits in line with expectations

* Results helped by broadband, pay TV, state order (Recasts lead, adds CEO comments on Tele2, quotes)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Aug 30 Rostelecom on Thursday underlined the appeal of a tie-up with Swedish Group Tele2's Russian mobile unit as it seeks to overcome reliance on core fixed-line operations and mount a stronger mobile challenge.

The state-controlled company, aiming to raise its game in mobile, broadband and pay-TV to offset losses on fixed-line, said it was not in formal discussions with Tele2 about merging their Russian mobile assets but saw few alternatives.

"We are considering a number of potential acquisitions in mobile in regions where we are not present. But ... of course you know that apart from Tele2 there are no big potential targets," chief executive Alexander Provotorov said on Thursday.

Business daily Kommersant reported this month that Rostelecom was in talks with Tele2 about a possible merger of their Russian mobile businesses.

Tele2 said in July it did not plan to sell the unit. It was not immediately available for comment.

Rostelecom is currently Russia's fifth-biggest wireless carrier with 13 million mobile users, lagging Tele2 with 22 million, Vimpelcom, MegaFon, and MTS.

Acquisitions are widely seen as the most likely way for Rostelecom to raise its share of the market where mobile phone penetration nears 160 percent. Low pricing has been tipped as another component of its strategy.

In July, it was awarded an LTE mobile licence and bought local mobile operator Sky Link from state-run shareholder Svyazinvest to boost its mobile business.

In the second quarter of 2012, Rostelecom's mobile revenues grew 7 percent to 9.4 billion roubles ($292.18 million) as the number of mobile users grew by 8 percent, helped by marketing and by adding subscribers from Volgograd-GSM after acquiring the remaining 50 percent stake it did not already own.

The top three established Russian rivals it wants to challenge generate quarterly mobile revenues in Russia in the range of 58 billion roubles to 69 billion roubles.

Higher mobile revenues as well as growth in broadband, pay-TV, international operators' traffic transit and electronic vote-monitoring of Russian elections helped Rostelecom to grow second-quarter sales by 6 percent to 75.5 billion roubles.

Net profit grew 3 percent to 8.8 billion roubles ($274 million), in line with a rise in operating income before depreciation and amortisation which totalled 29.9 billion roubles.

"We continue to increase the number of households passed using Rostelecom's ... technology, which strengthens our ability to sell broadband and pay-TV services," Provotorov was quoted as saying in the earnings statement.

Its broadband subscriber base rose 13 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million while pay-TV customers grew 10 percent to 6.2 million, helping to offset a 14 percent fall in revenues from domestic fixed-line calls.

Rostelecom has said it aims to increase its share of Russia's broadband market to 50 percent by 2015 from just under 40 percent. It also targeted 30 percent of the pay-TV market and 22 percent of the wireless broadband market in subscriber terms, up from 25 percent and 9 percent respectively.

"During 2011-2013, Rostelecom's investing activities are at their peak as we roll out the multi-standard mobile network," said Anton Khozyainov, chief financial officer.

The company has said efforts to gain market share in broadband and mobile networks would keep capital spending at more than 20 percent of sales over the next two years.

$1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Jane Baird and David Cowell)