(In first paragraph, corrects dollar figure to $274 million,
from $2.74 billion.)
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit rose 3 percent, year-on-year, to 8.8
billion roubles ($274 million), in line with expectations.
The company also said revenues grew 6 percent to 75.5
billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and
amortisation increased 3 percent to 29.9 billion roubles.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit at 8.8
billion roubles and OIBDA at 29.3 billion roubles on revenue of
74.88 billion roubles.
($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)