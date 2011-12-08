MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom will consider buying a stake in one of the top mobile phone retailers, Euroset and Svyaznoy, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have some offers from investment banks to review the possibility of buying a stake in Euroset and in Svyaznoy and we are planning to evaluate this option," Alexander Provotorov said during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)