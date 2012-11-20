MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian investigators searched
the home of the head of state-controlled telecoms firm
Rostelecom and the residence of a shareholder on
Tuesday after a complaint brought by bank VTB, Russian
news agencies said.
Searches were under way at the home of Rostelecom's chief
executive, Alexander Provotorov, and of minority shareholder
Konstantin Malofeyev, the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers
said on their web sites, citing law enforcement sources.
VTB, Russia's second largest bank, has secured a British
court injunction to freeze part of the 10-percent stake in
Rostelecom owned by Malofeyev's fund, Marshall Capital Partners,
to try to recover a $225-million loan from its British unit, the
reports said.
Rostelecom spokeswoman Kira Kiryukhina said she had no
information about the searches. The police and VTB did not
immediately comment. Rostelecom's shares were down 1.4 percent
in early trading.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Douglas Busvine.
Editing by Timothy Heritage)