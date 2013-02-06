* Assets were frozen as part of $330 mln lawsuit by VTB
* Court discharged the freezing order on Malofeev's assets
* Says VTB suit is outside UK jurisdiction
* VTB considering new lawsuits vs Malofeev
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Britain's Supreme Court has lifted
an order freezing shares in Russian telecoms firm Rostelecom
held by businessman Konstantin Malofeev, part of a
$330 million lawsuit filed by Russian bank VTB, the
court and Malofeev's fund said.
The stake had been seized over a case brought by state-owned
VTB against Malofeev and his fund Marshall Capital (MarCap)
seeking to recover a loan it provided to finance a 2007 deal in
which, the bank claimed, MarCap was involved as both buyer and
seller.
The court rejected an appeal by VTB's investment banking
unit, VTB Capital, against earlier orders, and discharged the
freezing order on Malofeev's assets, it said on Wednesday.
It said the VTB suit was outside UK jurisdiction.
"The worldwide freezing order against Mr Malofeev is
discharged, because VTB has not been granted permission to serve
proceedings on him," the court said on its website.
The ruling came two days after Malofeev's Moscow office was
raided by police. In November, the police also raided his house
as well as the home of Rostelecom chief executive Alexander
Provotorov - MarCap's former head.
VTB said it would continue defending its interests "in all
possible jurisdictions" and is currently considering launching
new lawsuits against Malofeev.
The VTB loan had been used to finance the acquisition of
dairy plants by Russian company Russagroprom from British Virgin
Islands-incorporated Nutritek in which MarCap and Malofeev were
shareholders. Russagroprom defaulted on the loan and VTB brought
proceedings against Nutritek, MarCap and Malofeev.