MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian group Rostelecom
is in talks with Sweden's Tele2 about a possible
merger of their Russian mobile businesses, Kommersant newspaper
said on Thursday.
The partnership could see predominantly fixed-line operator
Rostelecom exchange its mobile operator Sky Link and a cash
payment for a stake in Tele2's Russian unit, the business daily
said, citing unnamed sources.
Another possibility being looked at is the creation of a new
entity combining all the mobile assets of Rostelecom and Tele2
Russia, including fourth-generation licences, in which each
company would get a 50 percent stake, the paper said.
Spokesmen for Tele2 Russia and Rostelecom both declined to
comment.
Tele2 is currently Russia's fourth-largest mobile operator
with 21.6 million subscribers, while Rostelecom is the fifth
biggest with 12.9 million users, according to research group
AC&M.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)