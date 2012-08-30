MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom is currently not holding talks
with Sweden's Tele2 over a possible merger of their
Russian mobile assets, Rostelecom's chief executive officer said
on Thursday.
"Not yet. We do not have any formal discussions with Tele2
currently," Alexander Provotorov said in a conference call when
asked if Rostelecom was in acquisition talks with Tele2.
Speculations that Rostelecom is considering merging its
mobile assets with the Russian unit of Tele2 emerged at the
beginning of August.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)