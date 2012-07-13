BRIEF-GrubHub enters into agreement to acquire Foodler
* GrubHub Inc - agreement with Boston-based Foodler will add more than $80 million of annualized gross food sales in 2017
MOSCOW, JULY 13 - * Q1 net income up 38 percent year-on-year to 14.6 billion roubles; * Consolidated revenues up 17 percent year-on-year to 84.4 billion roubles; * Operating income before depreciation and amortisation up 29 percent year-on-year to 34.8 billion roubles;
* Telenor's Tapad says board appoints Sigvart Voss Eriksen as new CEO, replacing company co-founder Are Traasdahl