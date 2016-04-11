* Full-year pretax profit up 42 pct on new business gains
* Inks deal to take on 6 bln stg of annuities from Aegon
* Sees scope for further annuity deals
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Pamela Barbaglia
April 11 British insurer Rothesay Life has
agreed to buy 6 billion pounds ($8 billion) of annuities from
the UK arm of Dutch insurer Aegon, its third such deal
in the past 12 months.
The deal, announced on Monday alongside a 42 jump in
Rothesay's full-year pretax profit, gives the company control of
two thirds of Aegon's annuity portfolio in Britain while the
remainder, worth about 3 billion pounds, is expected to be sold
in a separate process, a source close to the matter said.
Aegon, advised on the deal by U.S. investment bank Citi,
said its intention was to fully divest its UK annuity portfolio,
while Rothesay Life, whose backers include Goldman Sachs,
Blackstone and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC,
said it expected to do more deals in the future.
Some general insurers such as Aegon are looking to reduce
their exposure to UK annuities - financial products which
provide a guaranteed income for retirement - after recent
reforms have given Britons more freedom on how they can use
their pensions savings, hitting demand for annuities.
Specialist insurers such as Rothesay, meanwhile, are seeking
to fill the breach and pick up assets at attractive prices.
The acquisition of Aegon's annuities, the value of which was
not disclosed, could pave the way for an initial public offering
(IPO) of Rothesay in about 12 months, the source said.
Rothesay said in a statement that "while the shareholders do
see listing the business as a potential option for Rothesay
Life, our current focus is on growth opportunities and our
existing shareholders fully support this plan as evidenced by
this transaction."
The specialist pensions insurer also said it had boosted its
full-year pretax profit thanks to an increase in new reinsurance
and corporate pensions deals.
It posted 347 million pounds in pretax profit in 2015, after
new business volumes grew to 3.5 billion and assets under
management rose 20 percent to 15.4 billion.
"We believe that the trend of multi-line insurers looking to
reduce their exposure to annuities will continue and provide
further opportunities for us to accumulate assets and grow the
business," Chief Executive Addy Loudiadis said.
The London-based insurer bought a 1.2 billion pounds annuity
book from Zurich last year, while in January it agreed to take
on another tranche of the Swiss group's annuities. It previously
secured control of Britain's MetLife Assurance in 2014.
It competes with specialist providers and larger insurers
such as Legal & General and Prudential.
($1 = 0.7079 pounds)
