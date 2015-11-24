* Revenues boosted by M&A advisory work
* Profits drop due to higher costs
PARIS Nov 24 Financial services group
Rothschild & Co, whose roots lie in the banking
dynasty formed by Mayer Amschel Rothschild more than 200 years
ago, reported a drop in interim profits and warned of tough
market conditions.
Rothschild & Co, whose businesses include advising on
takeover deals, wealth management and merchant banking, said
pre-tax profits had fallen 28 percent from a year ago to 125
million euros ($133 million) in the six months to the end of
September.
This partly reflected a rise in staff costs and expenses,
which offset higher revenues, as Rothschild hired more staff
over the course of the year, including more junior bankers.
"The group had satisfactory results in the first half year
of 2015/2016, capitalising on the depth of its market
positions," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
"However, some of our businesses are volatile and dependent
on market conditions, which have recently become more
challenging due to macro uncertainties," it added.
The heightened global economic uncertainty was highlighted
on Tuesday by a drop in world stock markets after Turkish jets
shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.
The company's revenues were boosted by a pick-up in advisory
work on large takeover deals.
Rothschild said it remained the market leader in European
mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisory work, where transactions
on which it had worked included the merger to form new
construction company LafargeHolcim.
The Rothschild banking dynasty rose to prominence in the
19th century with deals including helping finance the British
government's acquisition of a stake in the Suez Canal.
($1 = 0.9388 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir)