By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Anglo French bank Rothschild
has appointed Gary Powell, currently head of its UK
wealth management business, as group head of strategy and
corporate development, according to a source at the firm.
Powell will report to Rothschild's co-chief executives Nigel
Higgins and Olivier Pecoux, running the group's strategic focus
but retaining a focus on its private banking operations.
He remains a member of the Global Wealth Management and
Trust Executive Committee, the source said.
He is replaced at the helm of the British private banking
unit, which manages assets of about 4 billion pounds, by Mark
Kary, former chief executive of UK investment firm Polar Capital
who joined Rothschild in 2010.
Powell has run the UK private wealth management business for
five years, but first joined the bank as an investment banker in
1994.
He oversaw an aggressive hiring spree at the division, which
included Kary's appointment from Polar Capital, as banking
groups reeling from the global banking crisis all rushed to
boost their private client operations.
Rothschild has weathered the shake-out of the banking
industry since the financial crisis better than most rivals with
a primary focus on corporate finance and mergers and
acquisitions.