BRIEF-Elanor Investors exchanges contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
PARIS Feb 14 Paris Orleans, which controls French boutique investment bank Rothschild, on Thursday reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenues, helped by its role as an advisor on some major European M&A deals.
Total revenue in Paris Orleans' fiscal third quarter ended December 31 rose to 357.9 million euros ($477.49 million) from 295.5 million in the year-ago quarter, also bolstered by a jump in merchant-banking proceeds.
($1 = 0.7495 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.