* Slumping deal volumes forcing rethink of MEast strategy
* Staffing level to shrink by more than half -sources
* MEast head Sawko relocating to Paris; Chris Hawley named
replacement
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, May 11 Financial advisory firm NM
Rothschild & Sons is cutting its Middle Eastern staff
by more than half in a significant change of strategy in the
face of dwindling deal volumes, four sources told Reuters.
The cutbacks signal the extent to which some global banks
are struggling to win business in the region, after launching
ambitious plans during the boom years.
"For a pure play financial advisory like Rothschild, double-
digit staffing in the region is clearly not making sense given
activity has slowed so much," one of the sources said.
Rothschild's staffing in the region has come down to eight,
from 17 bankers in the past 12 months, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The firm will move its Mideast investment banking head Herve
Sawko to Paris, replacing him with Chris Hawley who is head of
mergers and acquisitions at the bank, as part of the move, two
banking sources said.
One of the best-known names in banking, whose roots date
back to the 18th century, Rothschild set up its first Middle
Eastern office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in
2006.
In March, Rothschild regional energy banker Khodor Mattar
resigned to join Singapore wealth fund Temasek.
A spokesman for Rothschild Middle East said the firm is
"fully committed" to developing its business in the region.
Middle East investment banking fees were $90.9 million in
the first quarter, down 8 percent from a year-ago and at their
lowest level since the second quarter of 2005, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
That fee pool has to be shared between as many as 20 global
banks who have hired or brought in some of their senior most
bankers to lure business from the region.
"The costs just do not justify setting up big operations
here anymore. Pressure on fees is intense and firms have
undercut so much that most often banks do not cover the cost of
pitching," a senior banker at a global bank in Dubai said.