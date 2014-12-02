Dec 2 Rothschild appointed Bruno Pfister executive chairman of its wealth management and trust unit, and chairman of the board of Rothschild Bank Zurich, to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.

Pfister, who joins Rothschild this month, will be based in Zurich, the company said.

He has earlier worked with companies such as Credit Suisse Group AG, McKinsey and LGT Group.

Pfister succeeds Baron Eric de Rothschild, who had been chairman for 14 years. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)