BRIEF-New Home says priced its private tack-on offering
* New Home Company Inc says had priced its private tack-on offering to eligible purchasers of $75.0 million principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2022
June 9 Rothschild has appointed Peter Hindle as a director to lead a new team for its wealth management business, based in Manchester.
He joins Rothschild from Credit Suisse Group AG in Manchester where he was vice president and worked for more than eight years.
Peter joins Rothschild with immediate effect and will report to Helen Watson, head of the company's UK wealth management business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19