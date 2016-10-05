NEW YORK Oct 5 Senior investment banker Ira
Wolfson recently left boutique advisory firm Rothschild & Co
, according to people familiar with the matter.
Wolfson, a managing director was based in New York as
co-head of industrials. He joined the firm in 2001 and had
advised Visteon Corp, BAE Systems PLC and
private equity firm Carlyle Group.
The people did not want to be named because the matter is
private. Rothschild declined to comment. It was not yet clear
what Wolfson would do next.
Wolfson's departure comes after changes in leadership at the
European bank in North America. Last month, Rothschild named
James Neissa, a former UBS Group AG banker as head of
North America while the banker Lee LeBrun, also from UBS, was
appointed head of M&A in North America, replacing Steve Ledoux,
who stepped down.
Rothschild was ranked 10th in global worldwide M&A rankings
in the first nine months of the year and 12th in the Americas,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Alan Crosby)