April 22 Rothschild Group, a financial advisory group, appointed Richard Stagg as chairman of India from May 1.

He served as British High Commissioner to India between 2007 and 2011.

Stagg will work with Rothschild's global financial advisory teams in India and around the world providing M&A, debt and equity advice to companies looking to invest in the region, Rothschild said on Wednesday.

He also served as British ambassador to Afghanistan from 2012 until February this year. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)