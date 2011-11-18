* Q3 order intake up 6.5 pct

* Order book at Oct. 30 up 8.3 pct to 163.8 mln stg

* Cumulative revenue to Oct. 30 up 13.4 pct

* Buys U.S.-based Fairchild Industrial Products for $75.8 mln (Adds background, details)

LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's Rotork, which makes valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, said a strong order intake boosted its third-quarter results, putting it on track to achieve its full-year targets.

The company, which also makes valve gearboxes and accessories, said on Friday its third-quarter order intake was up 6.5 percent and that its order book at Oct. 30 was 8.3 percent higher at 163.8 million pounds ($258.7 million).

"We anticipate a stronger fourth-quarter as further projects are delivered out of the order book," Rotork said. "Based on the current backlog, we anticipate a strong end to the year to deliver full-year revenue and profit in line with guidance."

Separately, Rotork said it would buy U.S.-based Fairchild Industrial Products, which makes high-precision pneumatic controls and power transmission products, for $75.8 million.

Fairchild, which reported revenue of $20.8 million in the ten months to October, makes products for industries including oil and gas as well as the pharmaceutical sector.

Shares in Rotork closed at 1,656.94 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at 1.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Erica Billingham)