* Q3 order intake up 6.5 pct
* Order book at Oct. 30 up 8.3 pct to 163.8 mln stg
* Cumulative revenue to Oct. 30 up 13.4 pct
* Buys U.S.-based Fairchild Industrial Products for $75.8
mln
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's Rotork,
which makes valve control systems for the oil, gas and water
industries, said a strong order intake boosted its third-quarter
results, putting it on track to achieve its full-year targets.
The company, which also makes valve gearboxes and
accessories, said on Friday its third-quarter order intake was
up 6.5 percent and that its order book at Oct. 30 was 8.3
percent higher at 163.8 million pounds ($258.7 million).
"We anticipate a stronger fourth-quarter as further projects
are delivered out of the order book," Rotork said. "Based on the
current backlog, we anticipate a strong end to the year to
deliver full-year revenue and profit in line with guidance."
Separately, Rotork said it would buy U.S.-based Fairchild
Industrial Products, which makes high-precision pneumatic
controls and power transmission products, for $75.8 million.
Fairchild, which reported revenue of $20.8 million in the
ten months to October, makes products for industries including
oil and gas as well as the pharmaceutical sector.
Shares in Rotork closed at 1,656.94 pence on Thursday,
valuing the business at 1.4 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
