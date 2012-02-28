* FY revenue up 18 percent to 447.8 mln stg, beats views

LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's Rotork, which makes valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a higher profit for 2011 and said it was confident of further progress this year.

The company, which also makes valve gearboxes and accessories, said on Tuesday it would look at acquisitions and new product launches to drive growth in 2012.

Rotork spent 64.2 million pounds ($101.70 million) and completed six acquisitions in 2011. Spending on product development was also higher at 5.8 million pounds, and the company said this would lead to an increased number of product launches this year.

For the full-year 2011, adjusted pretax profit rose 17 percent to 116.5 million pounds on sales 18 percent higher at 447.8 million. The increase was driven by higher sales at all the company's units.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 116 million pounds, on sales of 442.1 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Shares in Rotork closed at 2,072 pence on Monday in London, valuing the business at 1.81 billion pounds.