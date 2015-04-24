April 24 Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc said it expected first-half results to be lower than a year earlier, hurt by lower investment from oil and gas explorers and uncertainty due to political tension in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The company said full-year margins would be slightly lower than the year earlier and cautioned that trading in the short-term would remain challenging as the timing of orders was difficult to forecast. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)