UPDATE 1-German industrial output points to solid growth
* Data points to robust Q1 GDP growth (Adds more data, Economy Ministry, analysts, background)
April 24 Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc said it expected first-half results to be lower than a year earlier, hurt by lower investment from oil and gas explorers and uncertainty due to political tension in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
The company said full-year margins would be slightly lower than the year earlier and cautioned that trading in the short-term would remain challenging as the timing of orders was difficult to forecast. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Data points to robust Q1 GDP growth (Adds more data, Economy Ministry, analysts, background)
SHANGHAI, May 9 Shanghai stocks recouped earlier losses to end flat on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, but lingering concerns over tighter financial regulations checked overall demand.