Sept 17 Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc said it expects a fall in full-year revenue and operating profit, hurt by project deferrals and cancellations and "particularly weak" trading in August.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue to be between 530 million pounds ($822 million) and 555 million pounds ($861 million) and adjusted operating profit to be in the range of 120 million pounds and 130 million pounds.

"A number of orders expected to be placed in the third quarter have been delayed with delivery now anticipated in 2016, impacting the group's results for the current year," the company said in a statement.

Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, has been hurt by delays in spending by oil and gas customers over the past year. ($1 = 0.6448 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)