Sept 17 Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc
said it expects a fall in full-year revenue and
operating profit, hurt by project deferrals and cancellations
and "particularly weak" trading in August.
The company said it now expects full-year revenue to be
between 530 million pounds ($822 million) and 555 million pounds
($861 million) and adjusted operating profit to be in the range
of 120 million pounds and 130 million pounds.
"A number of orders expected to be placed in the third
quarter have been delayed with delivery now anticipated in 2016,
impacting the group's results for the current year," the company
said in a statement.
Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the
oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, has been hurt by
delays in spending by oil and gas customers over the past year.
($1 = 0.6448 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)