July 31 Britain's Rotork Plc, which
makes valves and other control systems for the oil, gas and
water industries, said profit for the first half rose 22 percent
helped by strong growth across its four divisions.
The company, which serves the oil and gas, power, sewage and
marine markets, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 61.7 million
pounds for January-June from 50.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 23 percent to 245.9 million pounds, driven
primarily by its fluid systems division.
The company also raised interim dividend 13 percent to 16.4
pence a share.
Order intake was up 18.2 percent in the first half, with
order intake in its gears division up nearly 30 percent.
Rotork shares, which have gained 14 percent so far this
year, closed at 2,205 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.