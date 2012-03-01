MILAN, March 1 Talks are advancing to sell
a stake in the family-owned Italian drugs firm
Rottapharm-Madaus, with several industry operators among the
interested parties, a source close to the matter said on
Thursday.
"The process is going ahead. In the space of a few weeks it
will be closed," the source said.
In January sources close to the matter said talks aimed at
bringing a new investor into the group had at best slowed.
Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a stake in his company
up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation of about
2 billion euros and attracting private equity interest.
But the source said there was also a number of industrial
groups interested in Rottapharm.
"Industrial players have always been in the equation," the
source said.
On Wednesday Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said
U.S. group Mylan, the world's third-largest generic
drugmaker, was interested in acquiring Rottapharm. Mylan and
Rottapharm both declined to comment.
The source said bringing an industrial player on board was
"a totally different strategic decision" to selling a stake to a
private equity firm.
The latter option, in the plans of the Rovati family, would
lead to an eventual stock-market listing, the source said.