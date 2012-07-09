MILAN, July 9 Private equity firms Clessidra Capital Partners and Avista Capital Partners have reached an agreement to buy 50 percent of family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus, a source close to the deal said on Monday.

"The deal is done, with closing by the end of the month," the source told Reuters.

Other sources said an agreement was close to being signed and an announcement should be expected by the end of July.

Clessidra, Avista and Rottapharm could not be reached for comment.

Italian weekly Il Mondo anticipated the deal on Friday, saying Avista would buy 30 percent of Rottapharm and Clessidra 20 percent, while the Rovati family would retain 50 percent.

The weekly said Rottapharm, which provides treatment for conditions including osteoarthritis as well as personal care products such as baby wipes, is valued at 1.7 billion euros.

Clessidra and Avista started exclusive talks to acquire the stake in May.

Rottapharm opened the doors to other pharmaceutical companies, including generics drug maker Mylan, but failed to reach a deal as the Rovati family did not want to sell more than a 50 percent stake. [ID: nL5E8EF7O2]

Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati previously intimated a preference to sell to one or more private equity players that supported growth in preparation for a possible future listing. (Editing by Luca Trogni and David Cowell)