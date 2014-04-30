MILAN, April 30 Italian pharmaceutical company Rottapharm Madaus said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list its shares on the Milan bourse.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are global coordinators of the offering and, together with Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Banca IMI, joint-bookrunners.

The group, based in Monza, near Milan, is controlled by Italy's Rovati family. In 2007 it bought German rival Madaus Pharma.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)