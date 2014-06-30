MILAN, June 30 The Italian stock exchange has cleared the listing on the market of ordinary shares in pharmaceutical company Rottapharm.

In a statement, the bourse said the date from which the shares will start trading will be disclosed at a later stage.

The group, controlled by Italy's Rovati family, aims to float a 40 percent stake in an IPO that values the group at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), sources close to the matter have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)