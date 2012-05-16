LONDON May 16 Private equity firms Clessidra
Capital Partners and Avista Capital Partners are in exclusive
talks to acquire a 50 percent stake in family-owned Italian
pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus, banking sources said.
Clessidra and Avista will take a 25 percent stake each in
Rottapharm in a deal which values the company at 1.7 billion
euros ($2.17 billion), the sources said. That price falls short
of the 2 billion euro valuation Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati
had sought when he put a stake of his company up for sale last
year, the banking sources added.
Rottapharm, Avista and Clessidra declined to comment.
The deal is conditional on financing being in place to back
the buyout which will be provided by a number of banks including
Unicredit, Natixis, Intesa and Credit Suisse, banking sources
said.
Credit Suisse is advising on the sale process, which has
taken several months and until recent weeks was in stalemate.
A number of private equity firms showed interest in buying
the company but were reluctant to complete the sale because of
its high price tag and difficulties obtaining debt due to tough
conditions in Europe's leveraged finance market, the bankers
said.
Rottapharm opened the doors to other pharmaceutical
companies, including generics drug maker Mylan, but failed to
reach a deal as the Rovati family didn't want to sell more than
a 50 percent stake. [ID: nL5E8EF7O2]
Luca Rovati had intimated a preference to sell to one or
more private equity players that supported growth in preparation
for a possible future listing.
Established in 1961, Rottapharm makes treatments for
conditions including osteoarthritis as well as personal care
products such as baby wipes.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Writing and additional reporting by Claire Ruckin; Additional
reporting by Sophie Sassard and Simon Meads; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)