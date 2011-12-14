LONDON Dec 14 Buyout groups Advent, Carlyle and Avista are competing over a large stake in Italian drugs group Rottapharm, as the sale of one of Europe's largest private equity targets moves towards a conclusion, people familiar with the situation said.

Advent, Carlyle and Avista have been taken into a third and final round of bidding for Rottapharm, which could see one of them take about a 40 percent stake in the company, the people said.

Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a majority stake in his company up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation of about 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion).

The private equity groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. Rottapharm was unavailable for comment.