AMSTERDAM Dec 29 Rotterdam port, Europe's
biggest, said on Thursday its cargo volumes rose 0.8 percent in
2011, setting a new record, and predicted growth would resume in
2013 as the euro zone debt crisis is expected to continue to
affect trade next year.
Cargo volumes passing through Rotterdam port - a major
transit point for commodities and manufactured goods - rose to
433 million tonnes in 2011, from 430 million tonnes in 2010.
"We expect to maintain the current level next year," the
port's chief executive, Hans Smits, said in a statement.
"In the second half of the year, I expect that we will have
put the European confidence crisis behind us...We also expect
reasonable growth as from 2013," he said.
Throughput of iron ore and scrap fell 6 percent, crude oil
fell 8 percent while agricultural bulk rose 18 percent.
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)