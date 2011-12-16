AMSTERDAM Dec 16 Chinese-owned container
terminal operator ECT has sued Rotterdam port and asked for 900
million euros ($1.2 billion) compensation in a dispute over
container operators due to open in the enlarged harbour in the
coming years, the port said on Friday.
A spokesman for ECT, owned by Hong Kong-listed Hutchinson
Whampoa unit Hutchinson Port Holdings, said Rotterdam
port, Europe's biggest, was not sticking to its expansion plans.
"The problem is that there will be new land available and
the new terminals are coming online very soon and we think this
will lead to a lot of overcapacity," ECT spokesman Rob Bagchus
said.
Rotterdam port said ECT wanted compensation of 900 million
euros if its demands were not met -- ECT wants Rotterdam to
delay the opening of terminal operations at a new port area
called Maasvlakte 2 and to cancel the cost of widening a port
channel ECT uses.
"The Port Authority is not concerned regarding the outcome
of this lawsuit. The Port Authority and its legal advisors are
convinced that, over the years, they have always operated
correctly with respect to ECT," the port said.
APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, and Rotterdam World Gateway
Consortium, a group led by Dubai port operator DP World
, will start construction of container terminals soon,
the port said.
"The Port Authority is averse to market control. The Port
Authority will not and cannot protect businesses against market
forces," the port said.
ECT also has an option for an area on the Maasvlakte 2, the
Rotterdam port said. ECT owns more than half of the container
capacity at the Rotterdam Port, which is owned by the city of
Rotterdam and the Dutch state.
($1 = 0.7665 euro)
(Reporting by Roberta Cowan and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by
Dan Lalor)