LONDON, March 13 Offshore currency forward contracts on Russia's rouble are trading at a rare premium to the onshore market, reflecting investor concern about the functioning of the country's markets over the medium term.

As the threat of sanctions on Russia loom, demand is stronger for nine-month and one-year non-deliverable dollar/rouble forwards (NDFs) than for deliverable forwards, traders and analysts said on Thursday.

Those holding onshore deliverable forwards are worried they might not get delivery of the spot rouble currency at the end of the nine-month or 1-year period.

The discrepancy is unusual - it was last seen in 2008, during the short war between Russia and Georgia, traders said.

"There is a preference for NDF markets because you don't have convertibility risk," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA strategy at Citi. "There is a desire to circumvent any onshore cross-border risk in case there is a freeze of Russian assets."

NDFs differ from deliverable forwards in that they are usually traded outside the direct jurisdiction of the authorities of the currency, and all cash flows are settled in an agreed hard currency, usually the dollar.

Fears are growing that Russian banks and the government will be slapped with sanctions in retaliation for Russia's military intervention in the Crimea. The risk of that grows if Crimea votes in a weekend referendum to secede from Ukraine and join Russia, a referendum that Kiev and the West say is illegal.

Russia announced on Thursday it had started military exercises near the border with Ukraine.

European Union foreign ministers could approve sanctions against Russia on Monday beyond the largely symbolic measures taken so far.

Investors are keen to use the forward markets to hedge rouble risk but are wary that Russian counterpart banks may be hit by sanctions, analysts say.

"There have been a few U.S. customers looking at this play in the last few days," said a trader in London.

"The rates were trading in tandem until a few days ago, but in the environment we are in, I can understand people's nervousness about being delivered in a year's time."

Analysts said the anomaly in currency forward pricing was consistent with moves on all other Russian financial market indicators in recent days. Debt insurance costs are trading at nearly two-year highs and have risen over a third since the start of this month. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Neal Kimberley and Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)