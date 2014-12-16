The Russian rouble tumbled 11 percent on Monday, or about half its value less than six months ago.

Fall prompted Russian central bank to hike interest rate to 17 percent, from 10.5 pct, in an emergency meeting.

Abrasives maker Carborundum Universal (CRBR.NS) falls 3 percent.

Slump in Russian currency seen negative for sales of company's unit Volzhsky Abrasives Works - analysts.

Volzhsky is the largest producer of silicon carbide abrasives in Russia - company website.

Shares in other companies with operations in Russia also fall.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) -3.6 pct

Oil and Natural gas Corp (ONGC.NS) -3 pct

($1 = 62.8000 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)