By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, April 6 The rouble's sharp decline is
exacting a toll on Southeast Asian tourism as Russians think
twice about doubling their budgets for their next beach holiday
in Vietnam, Thailand or Cambodia.
The rouble fell 43 percent last year against
the dollar, hurt by plunging oil prices and Western sanctions
imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine political crisis. A
Russian tourist now needs to fork out as much as 140,000 roubles
($2,479) for a trip to Vietnam, including plane tickets and
accommodation, up from 60,000 roubles last year, a state-run
Vietnamese newspaper estimated. For those who do make it to
Vietnam, they are buying instant noodles instead of eating out,
local media reported.
Russians account for billions of dollars in tourism revenue
in Southeast Asia and rank second after Chinese travellers in
number. Food menus in Russian are ubiquitous in Phuket. Street
vendors in Vietnamese beach towns have picked up Russian words.
In 2013, when Russian tourist arrivals in Vietnam more than
doubled, national carrier Vietnam Airlines launched direct
flights linking Moscow with the former U.S. airbase in Cam Ranh
near the popular coastal town of Nha Trang.
In January-to-March, some 95,800 Russians visited Vietnam,
down 27 percent from a year earlier and the first quarterly fall
since 2012. Cambodia's Tourism Ministry counted nearly 18,300
Russian tourists in the first two months of 2015, down 51
percent. Thailand drew 1.6 million Russian tourists in 2014,
down 8.6 percent. Arrivals slumped 46 percent in January this
year. In the same month, Russian visitors to the Philippines
dropped 12 percent.
"Russian tourists have been steadily declining in Thailand
since last year particularly because of the depreciation of the
rouble," said Surapong Techaruvichit, president of the Thai
Hotels Association. "Destinations that have traditionally been
popular with Russians, including Phuket and Pattaya, have been
hit hard."
($1 = 56.4725 roubles)
