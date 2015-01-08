BRIEF-Prismaflex International Q4 sales rise to 15.1 million euros
* ON MARCH 31, 2017, ORDER BACKLOG, MAINLY FOR HARDWARE, IS HIGH AT €17 MILLION AGAINST €5.6 MILLION ON MARCH 31, 2016 AND €16 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2016
Jan 8 Roularta Media Group NV :
* Decides to solely continue negotiations with Patrick Drahi (majority shareholder of Altice ), associated with Marc Laufer, for sale of press titles
* Negociations with Drahi include the sale of titles: L'Express, L'expansion, Mieux vivre votre argent, Lire, Classica, amongst others Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRODWARE: RISE OF 1.8% OF REVENUES OF THE 1ST QUARTER 2017 TO 43.3 MEUR