PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, March 10 Roularta Media Group NV : * Says 11% increase in current operating cash ow (rebitda) in the second half of 2013 * Says for 2013 as a whole, current cash ow was down 9 pct * Year results at 31/12/2013 roularta media group nv * Says group sales fell by 5.0% (from EUR 712 to 676 million) and current prot by 26.7 pct(from EUR 13,1 to 9.6 million). * H2 adjusted sales 324,932 million euro * H2 rebitda 18,192 million euro * Says the net result was negative (EUR -57.9 million) * Says restructuring will reduce wage costs by around EUR 7 million a year from 2014 onwards * H2 current net result 2,400 million euro * Roularta media group nv company will not declare a dividend * Roularta is looking forward to a better 2014
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it reported a record fourth-quarter operating profit of 904.3 billion won ($778.33 million) due to a pickup in panel prices.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday said fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 50 percent, matching its earlier guidance, as record earnings in its chips business masked the negative impact of its failed Note 7 phones.