(Corrects buyer and value of EMI's publishing business)
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Music publisher Round Hill
Music is expected to announce a deal to acquire the rights to a
catalog of 150 songs, including hits by Katy Perry, Flo Rida,
Bruno Mars and Cee Lo Green from Arthouse Entertainment LLC, a
person close to the situation said.
This source said a deal could be announced as soon as
Wednesday morning, but declined to comment on its terms.
Late last year, Round Hill purchased the rights to a catalog
of music containing six songs written and recorded by the
Beatles including "She Loves You," "I Saw Her Standing There,"
and "I Wanna Be Your Man."
Arthouse Entertainment was founded by record producer and
former "American Idol" judge Kara DioGuardi and music publisher
Stephen Finfer. Among the songs included in the catalog are:
"Forget You," by Cee Lo Green, "Just The Way You Are," by Bruno
Mars and "Club Can't Handle Me," by Flo Rida.
While record labels have struggled with declining CDs sales
as a result of piracy and a shift to digital distribution, music
publishing companies have gained in value because they collect
revenue every time a song in played in any format since they
control the underlying rights to the composition. In many cases
these rights aren't held by the artist, who actually performs
the song, but rather the writers and producers who created it.
All of the major record labels - Universal Music Group,
Warner Music Group, Sony Music, and EMI - have publishing
divisions, and a slew of independent companies such as Spirit
Music Group and Primary Wave Music have cropped up in recent
years to acquire the rights to song catalogs.
For instance, Primary Wave has in recent years acquired the
rights to songs written by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and a
consortium led by Sony/ATV agreed to buy EMI's publishing
division last year for $2.2 billion to bulk up in that area.
Former Bear Stearns investment banker Josh Gruss founded
Round Hill Music last year and also served as its chairman and
chief executive. Its vice chairman, Richard Rowe, formerly
served as President of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The source
said Rowe was instrumental in luring DioGuardi and Finfer to
Round Hill Music.
The stable of writers and producers featured in Arthouse's
catalog include Ari Levine to Kasia "KC" Livingston, who have
written chart-topping and Grammy-winning hits such as Bruno
Mars' "Just The Way You Are," and "Grenade."
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by Peter Lauria and Gunna
Dickson)