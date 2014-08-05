TEL AVIV Aug 5 Rounds has launched an "instant
group" video chat that allows up to 12 participants to interact
together, the Israeli company said on Tuesday.
Rounds allows users to play games, listen to music, watch
videos, share photos and take group snapshots while video
chatting. It has millions of users worldwide.
Until now users were required to call each other on Rounds
but now they can invite participants from any social network to
join their groups using a special invite code created for each
group.
"Instead of messaging back and forth on WhatsApp, users can
now instantly chat live with their groups of friends with a
simple tap of a button," said Dany Fishel, Rounds' co-founder
and chief executive officer.
"While there are several video communication apps out there,
we believe the ability to chat, and connect over content and
shared experiences with multiple friends at a time, is a much
needed and missing utility."
Rounds operates across networks, operating systems and
devices and has raised $10.5 million in funding from investment
firm Rhodium, Verizon Ventures, DFJ's Tim Draper and other
private investors.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)