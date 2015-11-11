BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
Nov 11 Supermarket operator Kroger Co said it would buy smaller rival Roundy's Inc for $800 million, including debt.
The $3.60 per share offer represents a 65 percent premium to Roundy's Tuesday close of $2.18. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.