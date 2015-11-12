* Deal at $800 mln including debt
* Cash offer of $3.60/share at 65 pct premium
* Deal has equity value of $177.8 mln
* Kroger to get 151 retail stores and 101 pharmacies
(Adds comment from Kroger's adviser, updates stock closing)
Nov 11 Supermarket operator Kroger Co
said it would buy smaller chain Roundy's Inc for $800
million including debt to expand in Wisconsin and the Chicago
area.
The $3.60 per share cash offer represents a 65 percent
premium to Roundy's Tuesday close of $2.18.
The deal has an equity value of $177.8 million, based on
Roundy's outstanding shares as of Aug. 3.
Milwaukee-based Roundy's operates supermarkets under the
Pick 'n Save, Copps and Metro Market and Mariano's banners,
primarily in the upper Midwest.
Roundy's shares closed up 64 percent at $3.57 on Wednesday.
Kroger stock closed down 0.6 percent at $37.03.
The deal will give Kroger 151 retail grocery stores and 101
pharmacies, for a total of 2,774 stores in 35 states.
The grocer will also gain presence in new markets such as
Milwaukee, Madison and Northern Wisconsin and expand in the
Chicago area, where it operates Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores.
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman said that at
6.8-7 times EBITDA, it did not appear Kroger was overpaying.
Kroger is facing increasing competition from traditional
grocers such as Supervalu Inc and Albertsons, as well as
losing sales to mass market chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp, which are expanding their
grocery and fresh foods businesses.
The company bought grocer Harris Teeter in 2013 to expand in
the mid-Atlantic region, and last year it acquired health
products retailer Vitacost.com to expand in the fast-growing
health and wellness niche.
"Kroger's scale, financial discipline and exceptional
management team should help Mariano's continue to improve the
customer experience in the Chicago market and compete more
effectively with Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and other strong
food retailers in Wisconsin," said Scott Moses, who heads Food,
Drug & Specialty Retail M&A at Sagent Advisors.
Roundy's, which has not turned a profit in the past three
quarters, generates about 65 percent of its sales in Wisconsin.
Roundy's blamed store openings by competitors for a drop in
its third-quarter same-store sales and weaker-than-expected
results.
Kroger plans to finance the transaction with debt, and
refinance Roundy's existing debt of $646 million.
The grocer expects the deal to add slightly to earnings in
the first year after closing, and sees costs savings of about
$40 million over time.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Sagent were Kroger's financial
advisers, while J.P. Morgan Securities is advising Roundy's.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges is legal adviser to Kroger, while
Kirkland & Ellis is advising Roundy's.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Abhijith G in Bengaluru and
Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Gopakumar
Warrier)