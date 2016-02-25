BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 Real estate investment trust Rouse Properties Inc said asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.
Brookfield Asset's cash offer of $18.25 per share represents a premium of 2.82 percent to Rouse's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing