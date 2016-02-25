Feb 25 Real estate investment trust Rouse Properties Inc said asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

Brookfield Asset's cash offer of $18.25 per share represents a premium of 2.82 percent to Rouse's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)