NEW YORK, April 19 Pershing Square Bill Ackman said on Thursday that he sold his entire stake in Rouse Properties Inc when the mall owner was spun off from General Growth Properties Inc.

General Growth completed the spin-off of Rouse in January this year. Rouse's portfolio includes 31 malls in 19 states encompassing about 22 million square feet of space.

Rouse's shares were off 0.9 percent at $13.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.