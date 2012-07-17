* Estimates Q2 revenue at $158 million vs est $182.2 mln
* Sees Q2 pro forma EPS $0.35-$0.38 vs est $0.57
* Cuts FY adj pro forma EPS to $1.60-$1.90 from $2.35-$2.65
* Cuts pro forma FY rev view to $650 mln-$680 mln
* Shares fall 26 pct
July 17 Digital media services provider Rovi
Corp estimated second-quarter results below analysts'
expectations and cut its full-year forecast, sending its shares
down 26 percent after the bell.
The company estimates a loss from continuing operations of
between 15 cents and 18 cents per share, hurt by weak sales in
its consumer electronics division. Excluding items, it sees
adjusted second-quarter pro forma earnings of between 35 cents
and 38 cents per share.
Rovi also estimates second-quarter revenue to be about $158
million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 57 cents
per share on revenue of $182.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Revenues in the consumer electronics (CE) sales vertical
are expected to be down approximately $21 million from the same
period last year, primarily as a result of an anticipated
decline in analog content protection (ACP) revenues," the
company said in a statement.
Weak spending in the consumer electronics vertical has led
to fewer of the company's licenses being purchased in the
quarter, analyst John Bright of Avondale Partners told Reuters.
Some deals with new licensees are taking longer than
expected to close, Chief Executive Tom Carson said in a
statement.
Rovi's consumer electronics customers include Apple Inc
, Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Sony Corp.
The segment generated 46 percent of the company's revenue
last year.
The company cut its adjusted full-year pro forma earnings
forecast to between $1.60 and $1.90 per share from the $2.35 to
$2.65 per share it was expecting earlier.
Rovi also expects adjusted full-year pro forma revenue to be
between $650 million and $680 million, down from its previous
forecast of $755 million to $785 million.
Analysts on an average are expecting full-year earnings of
$2.50 per share and revenue of $764.3 million.
Shares of the company were down 24 percent at $13.24 after
the bell. They closed at $17.65 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.