HELSINKI Aug 29 Finland's Rovio, the maker of
the Angry Birds mobile game, said it has hired Pekka Rantala
from beverage maker Hartwall to take over as its new chief
executive by the beginning of next year.
Current CEO Mikael Hed, son of board chairman Kaj Hed, will
join the company's board of directors as well as take on the
role of chairman at Rovio's animation studios.
Rantala, who is currently the CEO of Hartwall, earlier
worked for 14 years for Nokia.
After scoring a global breakthrough with Angry Birds in
which players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal birds'
eggs, Rovio has expanded the brand into an animated TV series
and merchandising of toys and clothing.
But it has struggled to retain players and earnings halved
last year due to investments in the animation business as well
as stalling sales.
Rovio said several years ago it could go public in Hong Kong
or New York, but has later said it was not planning an initial
public offering any time soon.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)