HELSINKI Feb 19 Finland's Rovio will start
tailoring its Angry Birds mobile games to the Chinese market
with help from Beijing Kunlun as it aims to step up
business in the world's most populous country, it said on
Thursday.
While Rovio has expanded the hugely successful Angry Birds
brand into merchandising and licensing business, it has
struggled to produce more hit games and recently cut about 110
jobs, representing 14 percent of its workforce.
"Angry Birds has been downloaded close to half a billion
times in China," Rovio Chief Executive Pekka Rantala said.
"China is a massively important market and the mobile games
industry is growing at a very significant pace."
Chinese games company Kunlun's share price has more than
doubled since the business listed on the Shenzhen stock market
last month.
