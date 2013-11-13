HELSINKI Nov 13 Rovio, the Finnish company
behind the game and toy phenomenon Angry Birds, is not planning
an initial public offering any time soon as it concentrates on
managing its fast growth, a senior executive said.
After a global breakthrough of its smartphone game in which
players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds'
eggs, Rovio said a few years ago that it could go public by
2013, either in Hong Kong or New York.
However, Rovio's marketing chief Peter Vesterbacka told
Reuters the company was in no hurry to raise cash.
"We don't have any news on this front," Vesterbacka, wearing
a red Angry Birds hoodie, told Reuters in the sidelines of a
Helsinki startup conference Slush.
"The most important thing is to sort out how to scale our
business as fast as possible, and grab all the markets that are
available to us."
Rovio has in recent years expanded the Angry Birds brand
into an animated TV series and merchandising of toys and
clothing. The company has also been involved in promoting
Finland's early childhood education system in China.
Last year, Rovio's revenue doubled to 152 million euros
($204 million), and operating profit grew 64 percent to 77
million euros.
Vesterbacka said as many as 94 percent of Chinese people
know the colourful Angry Birds brand while the ratio in the
United States is also over 90 percent, but he said there was
still room for growth.
Rovio is about to launch a new Angry Birds car game in
December. Its other plans include an animated 3D film.
"We are not building this for 100 days but for 100 years, so
this is only the very beginning... Next year we will be doing
bigger things than this year."
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
