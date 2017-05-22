HELSINKI May 22 Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment has decided to proceed with its plans to produce a sequel to its Angry Birds movie, it said on Monday, aiming for release in September 2019.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be produced with Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures, Rovio said.

The first Angry Birds movie, released last year, earned about $350 million at the box office and boosted the brand after years of falling earnings, job cuts and divestments at the company. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)