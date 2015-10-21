(Adds plan to spin off learning business)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Oct 21 Finland's Rovio, maker of hit
mobile phone game Angry Birds, said it will axe about a third of
its workforce and will spin off its learning business to focus
on games, media and consumer products.
The company will cut 213 jobs, having said in August it
planned to slash up to 260 jobs when it forecast flat sales and
falling profits for the full year.
Rovio has failed to create new hit games since the 2009
launch of Angry Birds, the top paid mobile app of all time,
though it has tried to capitalise on its most successful brand
by licensing its use on a string of consumer products.
Almost all of the job losses will be in Finland, the company
said.
A Rovio spokeswoman said the company was also planning to
discontinue its learning businesses, which include Angry Birds
Playground, a preschool concept which it had licensed in China
and Singapore, and digital learning tools.
"A spinoff startup company is looking to find funding to
continue the business in a company focusing on Angry Birds
Playground and digital learning tools," spokeswoman Kaisu
Karvala said in an email.
The company is pinning its hopes on an Angry Birds 3D movie,
due for release in May 2016 and which the company believes will
yield new licensing deals.
The job cuts follow similar steps from other gaming
companies such as "Farmville" creator Zynga Inc which
in May said it was looking to eliminate 364 jobs.
Rovio already cut 110 jobs in 2014.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char and
Elaine Hardcastle)