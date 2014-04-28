HELSINKI, April 28 Finland's Rovio
Entertainment, the maker of the Angry Birds game, said on Monday
its operating profit halved last year due to investments in its
animation business.
After a global breakthrough of its smartphone game in which
players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds'
eggs, Rovio has expanded the Angry Birds brand into an animated
TV series and merchandising of toys and clothing.
Rovio said its revenue was roughly flat last year at 156
million euros ($216 million) while operating profit fell to 36.5
million euros from 76.8 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
