HELSINKI Aug 24 Rovio Entertainment Ltd, the maker of mobile phone games and animations, turned a profit from the first half of the year and said it was planning a sequel to its Angry Birds Movie.

The Finnish company reported on Wednesday its adjusted operating profit in the first six months of the year was 5.7 million euros ($6.4 million), up about 16 million euros from the same period a year earlier due to growing game sales.

The figures don't include profits from the movie which has earned more than $347 million at the box office after its release in May, Rovio said.

"We currently have several exciting new games and other projects in development, including new IP, and we have started planning the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie," chief executive Kati Levoranta said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)