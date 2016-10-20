BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Investment management company Rowan Dartington said it hired John Cowmeadow as managing director for Rowan Dartington Signature, the firm's discretionary management arm for IFAs.
Cowmeadow, who joins Rowan Dartington from Brewin Dolphin , will look to develop a national distribution network for Rowan Dartington Signature. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures