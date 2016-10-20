Oct 20 Investment management company Rowan Dartington said it hired John Cowmeadow as managing director for Rowan Dartington Signature, the firm's discretionary management arm for IFAs.

Cowmeadow, who joins Rowan Dartington from Brewin Dolphin , will look to develop a national distribution network for Rowan Dartington Signature. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)